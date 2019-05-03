Kenya: Notorious Female Burglar Arrested By DCI

Nairobi — A woman suspected to be a notorious house breaker was on Thursday arrested by detectives while trying to board a flight to Dar es salaam.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking into apartments and offices within Nairobi.

Through its twitter account, the DCI stated that she is also wanted by Interpol, Zimbabwe and other East African countries after she jumped bail which was granted by a Zimbabwean court in offences related to House breaking, burglary and Stealing.

She had been on the run until her arrest and is suspected to have been involved in an incident where an Administration Police officer was shot.