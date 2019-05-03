Uganda: Bobi Wine Freed After Spending Two Days in Police Custody

Embattled Ugandan opposition politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is a free man, at least in the interim.

The 37-year-old Singa hitmaker, who is facing charges of disobedience of statutory duty, has been granted bail after two days in custody.

This is after a Kampala court ordered him to pay a cash bail of UGX 1 million (about Sh30,000) as one of the bail conditions.

His three sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of UGX10 million (about Sh300,000).

TREASON CHARGES

The court proceedings for this were conducted via video conferencing from Luzira Prison, in a move critics claim was aimed at taming possible protests and riots around the area.

Court has also fixed May 23 as the date for the hearing of his case.

Bobi Wine has been engaged in consistent confrontations with the government in recent times and separately faces a treason charge.

He has announced his intent to contest for the presidency during the country's general elections in 2021.