Kenya: Court Stops Civils Servants Pay Deductions

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Ministry from deducting housing allowance of civil servants in various job group categories until a case challenging the exercise is heard.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa granted the orders in an urgent application filed by the Union of Kenya Civil Servants which argues that its members have greatly been inconvenienced by the deductions.

The UKCS claims that the Public Service Commission and the ministry have illegally reduced the house allowance of Kenya civil servants, contrary to the constitution and the Collective Bargaining Agreement entered into in June 2017.

The CBA was signed between the government through the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender, and the UKCS.

"The government has thus illegally withheld monies belonging to civil servants for the month of March and without any such notification or written reasons in regard to the same. It has also affected all categories of workers in the civil service," the union said in court papers.

UKCS indicated that the action has occasioned strain and great prejudice to its members who are forced to seek alternative housing and to move to other localities in an attempt to secure adequate and accessible housing.

The judge directed the PSC, and the cabinet secretary, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs ministry to file their response within 21 days.