Kenya: Four Charged With Stealing Sh2.8 Million From Barclays Bank ATM

Four suspects were on yesterday charged in a Nairobi court with stealing over Sh2.8million from Barclays Bank automated teller machines (AEM) located in different parts of Nairobi

Mr Fredrick Herman Otiya, Daniel Orero Okindo, George Gachungui Njoroge and John Otieno Makambogo were arraigned before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot.

The four, who allegedly stole Sh2, 840,000 from the Barclays Bank teller machines on Moi Avenue in Nairobi, They faced an additional charge of conspiring to commit a felony.

"The accused persons jointly conspired with others not before court to commit the said crimes between April 1 and 16," the court was told.

The accused have been at the Muthaiga Police Station since their arrested on April 26.

A string of robberies during the Easter weekend left Barclays Bank short of at least Sh11 million after four of its ATMs were broken into.

ROBBERIES PLANNED

It is believed that the robberies were planned since the machines were either unmanned, tampered with, or had the CCTV obstructed.

In the first case, Sh6,290,000 was stolen at Mutindwa, at an unspecified time.

The machine had been loaded with Sh 7 million but two days later, Sh6,290,000 was found missing.

The second incident was at Mater Hospital, where Sh1 million was stolen.

The third incident was at the Kenyatta National Hospital ATM, where s Sh4.3 million was stolen the same day. The ATM at Kenya Cinema also lost money.

The accused denied the charges and were released on cash bail of Sh 500,000 each.

The case will be heard on June 5.