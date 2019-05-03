Kenya: Don't Burden Kenyans With More Taxes Says Gov. Mutua

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is urging the government of not impose any more taxes on Kenyans, as the majority are already overburdened by the high cost of living which continues to rise.

The governor said Kenyans are already suffering as a result of taxation and the majority are struggling to find means in which they can cater for basic needs.

"There should be no new taxes. Taxes on essential commodities and activities such as food and transportation, cost of fuel, cost of power, and many others should be reduced and not taxed more. Kenyans are tired," he said.

He was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta public beach when he went fishing with local fishermen.

Mutua: "The government is snatching away the little Kenyans are earning through bulk taxes in a country where the youth are working hard to ensure they can make a living and unemployment continues to rise.

"These young Kenyans are working hard but earn very little due to a depressed economy and unemployment are part of the 'Tumechoka Movement' that I am leading," he said.

He said the budget estimates announced by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich have a glaring hole of about Sh1 trillion.

"This should not be plugged by new taxes but in other creative ways," he added.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader is now encouraging the government to reign in on wastage, the exaggerated costs of projects, massive theft of public funds and ensure faster completion of projects as well as ensure efficient service delivery.

"Kenyans are tired of being taxed heavily then the money paid is stolen by a few 'honchos' who's work is to cut deals and bribe churches using taxpayers money," he said.

"What is needed is a subsidy program that funds food production and distribution so that the price of unga, rice, cooking oil and other essential commodities comes down to affordable levels," said the county head.

He said his experience at sea with the fishermen made him hold on for dear life as their canoes were leaking, forcing the fishermen to use a small container to bail out the water.