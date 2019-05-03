Kenya: DP Ruto Strikes Out of Court Deal in Eggs Theft Case

Four farm hands accused of stealing eggs from Deputy President William Ruto's home in Sugoi, Uasin Gichu are off the hook after their cases were dropped.

Police in Eldoret say the parties involved have agreed to solve the matter out of court.

Eldoret West police boss Zachariah Bittok on Thursday confirmed the deal.

Mr Bittok said the suspects, who reside in Mr Ruto's home, had earlier denied stealing 10 trays of eggs.

"Though initial investigations revealed that the four workers, who are residents in the homestead, were involved in the stealing of the eggs, we have received instructions from above to allow the affected parties to solve the matter outside the court," said Mr Bittok.

Mr Bittok said it was unfortunate the matter was blown out of proportion.

During the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park on Wednesday, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny sarcastically praised police for moving in swiftly to arrest the suspects, but challenged them to employ the same approach when dealing with leaders suspected to have looted public funds.

"People who steal trays of eggs are quickly arrested and put on trial, but when it comes to leaders who are stealing billions of public funds, police hesitate to take action," said Mr Kutuny.