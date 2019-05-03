South Africa: ANC's Computer Theft Allegations Against Solly Msimanaga's Brother Are 'Nonsense' - DA

The DA on Friday dismissed as "nonsense" allegations by the ANC that former Tshwane mayor and Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga's brother, Nkululeko Msimanga, had stolen computer equipment from the City of Tshwane Call Centre, seemingly to "access and use the database of City of Tshwane residents' contact details and information for election campaign purposes".

In a statement on Thursday, the ANC in the Greater Tshwane Region accused Nkululeko, whom they refer to as "the younger brother of Mr Solly 'Poster Boy of Corruption' Msimanga", of stealing the computers to be "used by the DA at their operations centres in both Gauteng province and in the City of Tshwane to canvass for votes".

It claims to have video footage of Msimanga's brother stealing the equipment. "The ANC Tshwane Council Caucus can now confirm that we have in our possession video footage clips clearly showing Nkululeko Msimanga stealing computers from the City of Tshwane Call Centre."

"It is no coincidence that the Democratic Alliance has in the recent past, been using all types of methods to contact residents of the City through Short Message Services (SMS) and phone calls for their election campaign in the Tshwane region," the ANC's statement read.

"The ANC has also noted with dismay that the criminal case of theft opened by the City of Tshwane against Nkululeko Msimanga was struck off the roll last week due to lack of evidence.

"Because of the latter, the ANC will soonest present conclusive video footage evidence of the alleged crime to the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] for a retrial."

'Absolute nonsense'

DA provincial campaign manager Fred Nel on Friday dismissed the accusations as "absolute nonsense".

"[Msimanga's brother was indeed accused of stealing computers, but the case was dropped by the police.

"The video footage that the ANC is distributing is definitely not of Nkululeko Msimanga. We suspect it has been fabricated. There is no evidence that the man in the videos is the [former] mayor's brother.

"We received no information from the city council to build our databases - we use our own [to canvass voters]," Nel told News24.

According to Nel, there is no evidence to pursue the allegations made by the Tshwane ANC.

'Lack of evidence'

Last week, News24 reported that the theft case implicating the brother of Msimanga had been withdrawn, according to Gauteng police.

"There was no sufficient prospects to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to give a statement," police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24.

Selepe said that, before the case could go to court, the police had referred it to the NPA to make a decision on whether or not to prosecute, because of lack of evidence. The case was then withdrawn.

