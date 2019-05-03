Mauritius and Norway to Reinforce Collaboration and Boost the Blue Economy

press release

Mauritius and Norway will work towards further strengthening the bilateral relations while reinforcing the existing ties and cooperation with regard to the Blue economy. A Memorandum of Understanding is also expected to be signed between both countries for regular consultations.

This was at the fore of discussions, yesterday, during a courtesy call by the Special Envoy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Norway, Ambassador Odd-Inge Kvalheim, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the Ambassador expressed satisfaction regarding the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth and added that both parties have renewed their interests in promoting and tapping the oceans and its marine resources in a sustainable manner. He underlined that both Norway and Mauritius have similar goals pertaining to the ocean which according to him, plays a pivotal role for the economy.

Another factor, he stated, that is climate change, is affecting agriculture on land and this is why, according to him, more and more countries are becoming dependent on the sea and marine resources for livelihood. The preservation of the oceans, he further said, is primordial for food production in the wake of the above challenges.

Ambassador Kvalheim also recalled that the ocean is a global ecosystem and necessitates the efforts of several countries. On this score, he added that the Government of Norway will establish a high-level panel on the oceans and will require both inputs and consultations from the Republic of Mauritius.