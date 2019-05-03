Namibia: Fashion Council Appoints Three New Board Members

The Fashion Council of Namibia added three new members to their board, bringing the total of board members to 10 people.

Frieda Karipi, Chairperson of the Fashion Council said they are currently undergoing an industry mapping exercise aimed at understanding and structuring the fashion industry of Namibia.

"The new board prioritises the need to acknowledge the billion dollar industry that is fashion and acknowledges the need to begin changing the narrative and bridging the various sectors that make up the industry," she added.

Joining the FCN Board are Tanya Turipamwe Stroh, Founder and Creative Director of Turipamwe Designs, who will be holding the Funding Portfolio, Tanyaradzwa Daringo, Founder and Creative Director of Communications and Public Relations Agency, Zeronine Media, who will b holding the Communications and Public Relations Portfolio, and Vilen Hifindaka, LLB (Hons) holder and Candidate Legal Practitioner, who will be the Legal Secretary for the Council

According to the Council their 'By Laws' allow for additional members as per the need of the Council, in which they are fully confident that the entire team represent the vitality and various components which make the fashion industry.

With over a decade's worth of combined experience and skills, the new members complement the strengthens of the currently Board and will assist as the Council begins its industry mapping exercise.