Kenya: Court Stops Trial Against Kidero in Sh213m Corruption Case

The High Court has temporarily stopped the graft trial against former Nairobi governor, Dr Evans Kidero which was set to start on Monday.

Justice John Onyiego granted order an order temporarily stopping the trial pending an appeal he has filed in the High Court after Dr Kidero, who is charged with corruption among other charges, after trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti rejected his plea to be tried separately.

Mr Ogoti had also rejected an application by Dr Kidero that the charge sheet was faulty, saying charges presented, met the threshold of law in criminal pleadings, procedure and practice.

The magistrate said he saw no harm or prejudice to be caused to Dr Kidero and other co-accused concerning the manner in which the charges were drafted and presented to the court.

Justice Onyiego said he will give his ruling on May 7 as to whether the charges, as framed, are defective.

Dr Kidero, through lawyer James Orengo poked holes in the charges, arguing that they were faulty and without specificity. He also said the prosecution lumped the charges in order to embarrass him.

Dr Kidero said the prosecution had not indicated how he and eight others persons, acted corruptly or fraudulently and occasioned the loss of public funds.