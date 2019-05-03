South Africa: Swys Set for Lions Return After Stress-Related Layoff

Cape Town — The Lions have confirmed that head coach Swys de Bruin will return to his position on Monday.

De Bruin recently left the Lions' touring party on their Australasian tour, citing stress.

He received professional help and said late last month that he believed he was well on the road to recovery.

"Swys de Bruin is back with the team from Monday, May 6 and looks forward to preparing for the Waratahs match," the Lions said via a press statement on Friday.

The Lions have a bye this weekend and tackle the Waratahs at Ellis Park next Saturday (May 11 - 15:05 kick-off).

Source: Sport24