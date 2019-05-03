3 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Swys Set for Lions Return After Stress-Related Layoff

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sport24

Cape Town — The Lions have confirmed that head coach Swys de Bruin will return to his position on Monday.

De Bruin recently left the Lions' touring party on their Australasian tour, citing stress.

He received professional help and said late last month that he believed he was well on the road to recovery.

"Swys de Bruin is back with the team from Monday, May 6 and looks forward to preparing for the Waratahs match," the Lions said via a press statement on Friday.

The Lions have a bye this weekend and tackle the Waratahs at Ellis Park next Saturday (May 11 - 15:05 kick-off).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Caster Semenya to Run Last Race Over 800m in Doha

Caster Semenya will take to the track at the season's first Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday night for her last… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.