South Africa: Man Accused of Raping, Killing Stacey Adams, 6, May Enter Plea Agreement

The man accused of the murder and rape of 6-year-old Cape Town girl Stacey Adams might enter a plea agreement, it emerged in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

He may not be named yet as he has not pleaded to the rape charge.

"The State and the defence are in the process of discussing a plea agreement," prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst told Judge Mark Sher during a pre-trial hearing.

He said they would need time to draft the necessary documents. If they finalised an agreement before the next postponement date, they would approach the Judge President in chambers.

Sher told the accused the matter was postponed until May 17. "Do you understand?" he asked the accused, who nodded his cleanly-shaven head.

Stacey's body was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, June 24, last year, near the Wendy house the suspect and her mother, Sasha-Lee, lived in across the road from her grandmother, Laeeqah Adams, in Eastridge in Mitchells Plain.

She was last seen on Saturday, June 23, and people initially thought she had gone to a party in the area.

When her body was found, some residents torched the main house on the property while he was still inside being questioned by police.

