Namibia: It's Been a Long Wait but I'm Back - Desert Storm

FEATHERWEIGHT boxer Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas has promised a good fight when he steps into the ring against his Zimbabwean opponent Ndodana Ncube next Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Lukas, who last fought in December 2017 when he defended the World Boxing Organisation Africa featherweight title against Tello Dithebe of South Africa, told the media on Thursday it has been a long wait for the ring.

"Next Friday I will do what I know best. I will shake off the dust when I step into the ring after a very long absence from it," he said.

He added that despite not receiving game time he was busy in the gym and ready for whatever was thrown at him.

"It's been a long wait and I am finally back. I know I have not fought in a long time, but that does not scare me because I was ready for this moment from the day I was born. If I am not ready when called upon, then I will never be ready."

Desert Storm, who has a record of 21 fights to his name with 14 knockouts, stated that it's not about when or where he will fight as all he is required to do is fight.

"I have been in the gym every day and sparring with top guys like Paulus Moses and Paulus Ambunda, so I have nothing to be scared of when I step into the ring in Harare," said Lukas, who stated that the only thing that was missing during training was people screaming ringside.

Lukas said at the moment his focus is on facing Ncube before planning for the future.

"I will not undermine my opponent because he is also a good boxer but even though I have not been in the ring for over a year, I am still well prepared to take him down," he said.

Lukas will travel to Zimbabwe on Friday ahead of his scheduled fight on 10 May at the Nelson Mandela Hall of the Harare Showgrounds. - Nampa