Namibia: Feeding a Military 'Monster'

editorial

THE NAMIBIAN government has been overfeeding the military for more than 20 years, ignoring warnings that it was creating problems that would haunt us in the long-term.

All along, there has been a relatively easy way to defuse that powder keg growth, but now that window of opportunity is closing rapidly.

With recent reports of soldiers assaulting citizens and damaging property, it is time politicians and bureaucrats act to rebalance the defence equation.

Why the government spends so much of taxpayers' money beefing up the defence force - compared to more glaring socio-economic needs [housing, health, poverty eradication and education] - only politicians can explain.

For many years until 2016, reaching a peak of N$7,5 billion, the budget for the Ministry of Defence rose and rose.

It seems only the financial crisis put brakes on that childlike appetite for military toys. How else, but fun and games, can such outlays be explained when the same politicians correctly boast that Namibia was among the most peaceful countries in the world?

Even with the economic depression all but confirmed, Namibia is ranked among the highest spenders on war structures (13th by some analysis that rate spending compared to GDP). The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) found Namibia's military spending was the fifth-highest in Africa.

We are in the company of the likes of Algeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Curiously, Botswana and Mauritius are also among those countries spending more than 4% of GDP on defence.

Budget figures paint an even more worrying picture. Having dropped to N$5,9 billion this year, the government will push up defence spending to close to N$6 billion in next year's budget, and march on to more than N$6 billion by 2022.

Small wonder that the government now feels obligated to rely on soldiers to fight crime. Defence was allocated N$300 million more than the police ministry, probably the smallest gap between the two budgets in decades.

That gap will start growing again, according to the envisaged budget run-up to 2022. The only consolation is that the military will not get as much as between N$1 billion and N$3 billion more than police, as was consistently the case three years ago and longer.

Nonetheless, defence still has more employees - nearly 23 000, compared to the police at 17 000. The financial and economic crisis should spur government officials to reduce the military.

Instead of sending soldiers onto the streets to fight crime (with worrying results as their abuses have shown), the government could cut back their numbers by transferring and retraining them in law-enforcement rather than keeping an idle force.

Such an initiative will result in fewer idle soldiers, who the government was forced to send home because it could no longer afford to keep them in barracks.

For politicians afraid of losing votes: If they retrench civil servants, the transfer and re-skilling could buy them time, while using employees where they are most needed.

Transfers and retraining could also imbue the soldiers with a renewed sense of purpose.

It must be frustrating to have been hired and trained to fight wars, only to end up treading water in barracks for decades - doing nothing but eat, sleep and practise for God knows what.

It thus came as no surprise that soldiers went rogue and went on the rampage against civilians as soon as they saw a gap; in this case, when president Hage Geingob launched 'Operation Hornkranz' last year.

They want to feel useful. It's human nature.

It is time the government stops feeding the ever idle military. The end result may see the creation of a Frankenstein-like monster.