Namibia: Fighting in America Will Be Like Fighting At Omushimboti - Ambunda

NAMIBIA's International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Super Bantamweight title holder Paulus 'El Jesus' Ambunda says he will not be shaken by the masses when he steps into the ring come 11 May.

Ambunda, who beat Muhamad Ridhwan of Singapore in September 2018, will defend his title in the United States of America (USA) against Stephen Fulton.

Speaking at his last training session on Thursday before departing for America on Sunday where he is scheduled to fight in Washington DC at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Ambunda said he is aware of his opponents' skills, but that will not scare him.

"I am a lion of Africa who is going to America to defend his IBO world title and I will bring the belt back home after that fight," he said.

Ambunda, who represented Namibia at the All Africa Games and the Olympic Games while an amateur boxer, added that fighting in America will be like fighting in his home village of Omushimboti in northern Namibia.

"I will not be moved or scared by the crowd. This is going to be a fight where one has to die in the ring because I am a soldier who is ready to do the job and make my country proud," he said.

He added that he has watched a couple of fights of his young opponent to help with his preparations.

"Fulton has never been tested by an African lion but that will happen to him when we meet on 11 May. I am taking the fight to him. I know he is young and hungry because he wants to become a world champion but I will deal with that accordingly as I still have a lot of things to achieve as a boxer," he went on to say.

Ambunda's trainer Immanuel 'Imms' Moses said taking his boxer to Washington will be nothing new as he already knows what is at stake when he steps into the ring.

"We will not take anything away from Ambunda's opponent but all I will say is he has fought a lot in his own space. We are going to the USA to destroy his game plan," said Moses. - Nampa