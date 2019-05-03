South Africa: Big Agro-Business Still Dominates Farming While Small Producers Wilt On the Vine

analysis

Agricultural policy still favours neoliberal models of big agro-business and works against small producers who simply don't have the resources to compete. It's difficult not to conclude that this policy has been hijacked deliberately to channel resources from smallholders into commercial and corporate pockets.

Competing coalitions were very evident at a national stakeholder consultation on the smallholder farmer support policy held in Ekhuruleni in April 2019. The debate was far from the needs of the marginalised smallholder farmers and household producers the policy is meant to target.

The ideological divide between neoliberals, the "patrons" who lead and feed patronage networks, and progressives was all too apparent at the consultation, held by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

While the ANC, the department and black medium- and large-scale commercial farmers were clearly aligned, aspiring commercial farmers called foul for being excluded. And though some NGOs and smallholder farmers were present, their capability was limited and opportunities to make decisive inputs in favour of more marginalised constituencies were few.

The policy has been thoroughly captured by the neoliberal agenda, under the banner of the National Development Plan, which informs the Agricultural Policy Action Plan. The latter focuses on crops and products...