Namibia: GIPF Gambles With Pension Money

THE government borrowed N$34 billion from the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) in the last four years, a most definite sign that the state is increasingly relying on the national pension fund to pay for its operational budget shortfalls.

This practice has raised concerns from experts who warned that the GIPF could fail to pay pensioners on time if the government goes broke.

The GIPF, which had assets totalling N$116 billion at the end of 2018, has about 106 000 civil servants as members.

For years, there has been speculation that the government was being bailed out by the GIPF to fund its budget deficit, but the media never connected the dots on how this was being done.

A three-month investigation by The Namibian - which relied on budget documents, data from the Bank of Namibia (BoN) and interviews with experts - paints a worrying picture of the GIPF recycling pensioners' money by bailing out the state when it needs money from the market.

Figures show that more than half of the N$52 billion the government needed to fund budget shortfalls over the past fours years came from the GIPF.

The government borrowed these funds by issuing what are called local bonds and treasury bills, facilitated by the BoN.

Government bonds and treasury bills allow the state to borrow money from an institution or individuals to fund a budget shortfall, promising to pay the money back after six months, 12 months or more.

These are effectively short-term loans from the GIPF to the government.

Data analysed by The Namibian show that the GIPF's investment in government debt stood at N$3,5 billion in 2015, and grew to N$4,1 billion in 2016.

The borrowing increased in 2017 by N$8,5 billion to reach N$12,7 billion, which was more than half of government bonds issued that year.

In 2018, the government needed about N$9 billion to fund the budget shortfall. The GIPF bought up about N$13 billion worth of government debt that year.

Those increases happened a year after The Namibian reported that the government, which was experiencing cash flow problems and was in denial about economic problems, forced the GIPF to recall part of the N$90 billion invested abroad.

PROBLEMATIC

These figures raise questions on the possible impact of this debt on the GIPF at a time when the government has been thinking of cutting the civil service by forcing public servants to retire early.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last year that the government's early retirement and retrenchment plans for civil servants might lead to the GIPF failing to pay out benefits when the number of beneficiaries increased.

The IMF had also said there would be an unsustainable mismatch between the outflows and inflows from the pension fund if the early retirement plan went ahead.

The fund had likewise indicated that as of 2018, more than 71% of the GIPF's total income was from volatile investments, and could in no way keep up with payouts should the number of beneficiaries increase.

"The heavy reliance on interest income also means that a monthly default on coupon payments on any of the bonds or treasury bills they invested in could cause a mismatch on their payouts and cash inflow," the IMF stressed.

Credit ratings agencies had highlighted in many instances that the government was becoming an unsafe entity to lend to, given the country's economic condition and other issues, such as corruption and loss-making public enterprises.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein admitted to The Namibian yesterday that the government heavily relied on the local market for debt.

"We have never defaulted, and we won't default at the moment," the minister responded to questions whether the government is not putting pensioners' funds at considerable risk.

He said the government's objective is to pay low interest, and to have a low debt sourcing cost.

The minister added that borrowing locally helps grow the market by providing investors with viable options to invest in.

ALTHOUGH it is not illegal for the government to borrow from the Government Institutions Pension Fund, some financial experts believe that national rules favour the government to raid the national pension fund.

According to the experts who spoke to The Namibian, the GIPF is also elbowing out private companies which want to win government bonds by bidding high price/low yield, and in so doing, dictating how much the bonds should cost.

University of Namibia risk management lecturer Samuel Nuugulu told The Namibian last month that the GIPF's exposure to government bonds is a cause for concern, given the increasing number of people retiring from government service, as well as the high life expectancy in the country.

"However, the government is the last entity likely to default on its obligations, though that does not justify overexposure," he said.

The pension fund's lending to the government has increased by double figures in the last four years.

"Hence, I presume their mitigating strategy was then to concentrate more on local borrowing (GIPF being the main target), which is evident from a 53% exposure in 2017 and a 42% in 2018 as a percentage of total government bond issuance," Nuugulu added.

Another financial expert, who works for a local asset management company, warned that the increasing deals between the pension fund and the government could create a cycle of debt, and might lead to further downgrades by ratings agencies.

The expert, who declined to be named, said the government might get into trouble if it fails to pay the GIPF, which itself might want its money back if it struggled to pay pensioners.

Economist Martin Mwiinga told The Namibian last month that the GIPF is a defined-benefit fund, and if they do not have money, the liability to pay shifts to the government.

He said another issue could be that the GIPF was increasing their government bonds due to the poorly performing global equity market.

"So, in terms of asset allocation, they had to increase holdings of fixed-income instruments (bonds and treasury bills), to play it safe," he observed.

Mwiinga said Namibia has few issuers of fixed-income instruments, and most of the private sector does not issue them. The only instrument the GIPF could find in the market was thus government treasury bills and bonds.

Economist Daniel Kavishe explained that the GIPF only manages a certain portion of their money, while asset managers take care of the rest.

He said the GIPF faced different types of risks. These include the government 's ability to pay rising monthly interest since the interest on bonds will continue increasing.

'NO FAULT'

GIPF chief executive officer David Nuyoma told The Namibian in February this year that the fund's strategic asset allocation looks at the risk and returns, which "dictates that an institution can only invest up to 21% of the total pension fund portfolio in local bonds, which includes both government bonds and corporate paper".

The GIPF's investment team - headed by Conville Britz - briefed The Namibian that month that they had invested a significant amount in government debt because the government dominates the capital market.

"There is no fault in it," Britz said.

The team said the GIPF was allowed to invest up to 95% of its assets in government bonds, and up to 20% in state-owned enterprises and private corporations.

Their other justification for the GIPF's interest in government bonds ballooning to 50% of total government debt in the last two years compared to 2015 is due to new pension fund regulations.

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa)'s regulations compel institutional investors and pension fund managers to invest 45% of their total assets within the country.

Namfisa also instructed institutional investors that they can diversify their investments by investing in unlisted firms up to 3,5% of the fair value of their total domestic liabilities.

Unlisted investments are investments in shares or assets of companies not listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). The GIPF had 22 unlisted asset managers in March 2018.

The GIPF had no option but to comply by investing more of their pooled funds in the country's financial markets, Britz said.

The group insisted that government debts were safe and risk-free, and also that the state guarantees them in case they fail to pay retirement and other benefits over a certain period.

According to Britz, "it is imperative for the pension funds in Namibia to invest locally, as this is a clear sign that money is circulating within the country".

He added that if the institutions do not invest locally and opt to invest outside the country, they will be contributing to capital outflow, shrinking the financial market and liquidity level, which will affect Namibia's economic recovery.

"The liabilities of the fund are defined, so every person who works for the government at the point of their retirement know what they can expect as pension benefit," added Britz.

The fund has about 23 000 beneficiaries/pensioners, and about 106 000 civil servants as active members. Members contribute 7% of their salaries to the fund, while employers contribute 16%. The required contribution of both the employer and the employee was initially meant to be at 33%, but is now at 23%.

This means the employee and government contributions have been sliced by about 10%, and to ensure payouts equal cash inflows, the returns on investments currently cover the gap.

If any of the GIPF's investments default or fail to honour, the fund either taps into its reserves, or asks the government for guarantees.

"The 2015 GIPF actuarial valuation report estimates that for the next five years, inflows from contributions will grow at 9%, while benefits are expected to grow at 20% on an annual basis due to the maturity of the system," the International Monetary Fund indicated last year in a fiscal risk report done for the Ministry of Finance.

The government plans to borrow N$6,2 billion within the local economy during 2019/20, with much of these funds expected to come from the GIPF, given its increased appetite for government bonds.

Experts say this could be the only logical move for the government, given that the country's chances to source funds internationally were dampened by its poor international credit rating due to the state's ballooning debts and high possibility of defaulting.

*This article was produced by The Namibian's investigative unit.