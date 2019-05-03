Namibia: Civics Shock Stars to Boost Survival Hopes

CIVICS produced their second giant killing act within three days when they beat African Stars 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

The shock victory followed on their 1-1 draw against log leaders Black Africa three days earlier, and with Stars failing to take advantage, BA now still hold a six-point lead at the top of the log.

On Wednesday, Civics took the lead after only four minutes when striker Matheus Halupe beat Stars' keeper Ratanda Mbazuvara to a long through-ball to stab the ball into an empty net.

From then on Stars dominated possession, launching numerous attacks, but Civics defended admirably to keep them at bay, while Stars' finishing was also poor.

Chrispen Mbewe shot wide early on, while Aubrey Amseb created several chances with his tricky runs.

Gustav Isaak and Marcell Papama both came close to scoring after a fine cross by Amseb early in the second half, while Civics' keeper Yacouba Diabate pulled off a fine save from an Amseb free kick.

Stars bombarded Civics' defence in the final stages, but the Civilians stood firm, with Naunzu Salazar clearing a shot by Mbewe off the line with 10 minutes to go.

Youssouf Ibroihim also came close for Stars with a cracking shot, but Civics managed to hold on for a priceless victory, which was lauded by their coach, Brian Isaacs.

"It was an excellent performance. We were very competitive and my players played with excellent technical discipline. They were competitive against a very good African Stars team that is fighting for the championship.

My boys remained calm and kept their technical discipline and it was a great team performance," he said.

Isaacs said their tactics worked to perfection.

"Our tactics were to pressurise them and not to give them space and time in the middle, because they have an excellent midfield and it worked for us today. We won the balls in the middle and supplied the strikers with possession and that's how our goal came."

The result has given a huge boost to Civics' chances of survival in the Premier League, as they now move off the foot of the table to second last position on 21 points, with Orlando Pirates dropping down to the bottom on 19 points.

Blue Waters and Okahandja United (both on 22 points), Young Brazilians (23) and Eleven Arrows (24) are now just above them on the log and all within reach of the Civilians.

Isaacs said their performances were very important in their survival battle.

"We are desperate for points so these last two results were very important and we cannot afford to make mistakes, even against the big guns," he said.

"There's still a long way to go, but our performances over the past two games were very encouraging so it looks like we might be lucky," he added.

The premier league, meanwhile, continues this weekend with another tough encounter awaiting Stars when they take on Orlando Pirates at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For both sides it will be a taxing weekend as they will once again be in action on Sunday, with Stars taking on Mighty Gunners in Otjiwarongo, while Pirates host Life Fighters at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Tigers, meanwhile, have appointed the experienced Ali Akan as their new coach, after parting ways with caretaker coach Oubaas Mokwena on Wednesday.

That followed on a 1-0 defeat to Citizens on Tuesday evening, which was their fourth defeat in seven matches and leaves them in ninth position on the log on 26 points.

"Tigers Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ali Akan as the head coach for the remainder of the current football season. Mr Akan boasts a wealth of experience in the domestic game and we have every confidence that his football know-how and desire to win will guide the team to a respectable finish in this football season," Tigers said in a media release signed by their chairman Dino Ballotti.

"Mr Peter Mokoena has been relieved of his duties in the football code, and we take this opportunity to thank him for his efforts and assistance during his caretaker tenure," he added.