Namibia: NSX Stocks and Deals ... Japan to Pump N$1 Billion Into Namibian Uranium

JAPAN Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jomec) has made available N$1 billion to fund uranium exploration on Deep Yellow's Nova Project in the Namib Desert.

In an announcement made this week, Deep Yellow said Jomec, which owns 39,5% of the project, has approved the N$1 billion budget for the year ending 2020.

According to Deep Yellow, about N$4,5 billion has been spent on the project in the last four years. Deep Yellow owns six exploration licences in the Namib Desert, close to the Langer Heinrich mine.

The area has attracted a lot of companies which want to find uranium.

Deep Yellow's progress report is available on their website.

#Share price at 30 April 2019: N$0,38 per share

BIDVEST TAKEOVEROFFER AT A 52% PREMIUM

WALTONS Namibia owners, Bidvest Namibia Limited, said their parent company's N$10,50 offer per share to acquire the entire shares of Bidvest Namibia Limited was at a premium.

According to Bidvest, the prevailing share price at the intent to sell was N$6,89.

The company announced last month that Bidvest SA was seeking to take over the whole of Bidvest Namibia, and thereafter de-list from the NSX.

Details around the takeover are available in the circular on Bidvest Namibia's website, and the offer is open until July 2019.

#Share price at 30 April 2019: N$9,99 per share

ANGLO DIVIDENDS PAID TODAY

MINING conglomerate Anglo American Plc will pay out a 720 cents per share dividend today.

The company announced the dividend in February this year, and had set the last day to trade as 12 March 2019. The exchange rate difference would be the same as on 16 April 2019.

Anglo also had their annual general meeting this week, and mentioned that there are plans to increase investments in southern Africa, starting with N$71 billion in South Africa over the coming year(s).

#Share price at 30 April 2019: N$367,53 per share

* The Namibian's NSX stocks and deals briefs are weekly news compiled from announcements made on the Namibian Stock Exchange's main board. The above updates are for the week 26 April - 2 May 2019.

