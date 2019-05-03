South Africa: 'Itsoseng' Mirrors Reality of South Africa, 25 Years After Democracy and 15 Years After It Was Written

analysis

Running at the Joburg Theatre, 'Itsoseng' charts how the promise of each new beginning after 1994 has ended in disappointment.

"When I was first approached to direct the play, I didn't want to do it because change I'd hoped would happen when I first wrote the play hasn't happened. In fact, things haven't changed, they are worse."

These are the words of Omphile Molusi, director of Itsoseng, a play currently running at the Joburg Theatre.

Itsoseng was first staged by director, writer and actor, Molusi in 2004. The one-man production is set in Itsoseng township in the North West province.

It features Thapelo Sebogodi as the protagonist, Mawilla, who encapsulates the struggles, as well as the striving spirit, of the residents of the township, 25 years after democracy.

The rebooted version of the play is set between 1994, right before the first democratic elections in South Africa, and 2008.

At face value, the play is a love story, as it is driven by Mawilla's yearning for a relationship with the love of his life, Dolly.

Mawilla has been in love with Dolly since they were children, and she is what gives him hope for the future, despite the challenges they...