South Africa: State Capture - the Prosecutors Were the Willing Executioners Too

analysis

A seasoned policeman and former organised crime head Johan Booysen tells the Zondo Commission that a cabal of senior prosecutors, including former NPA bosses Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba, violated their oath of office and 'enabled' State Capture.

Johan Booysen's troubles could have ended way back in 2014 if only he had been receptive to the offer of a golden handshake by former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega.

He faced a serious criminal case of racketeering relating to the alleged extra-judicial killings of suspects by members of the Cato Manor unit under his command and a premature exit package would shockingly have seen the case against him vanish.

But as he detailed his reasons for declining the offer at the State Capture commission, it sort of showed that the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu Natal is just not that kind of guy.

Having sat at home on paid suspension intermittently for two years until then, Booysen didn't believe it would be right for the taxpayer to fork out for a premature exit package for him -- and pay his replacement on top of that.

Besides, there were serious criminal investigations that would have been derailed more easily with...