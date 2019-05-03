Ghana: ﻿Soldier, Cop, Another Grabbed for Robbery

A soldier, policeman and a civilian, who robbed a man of GH¢2500, were arrested by the police at Weija, in the Greater Accra Region.

They are Corporal (Cpl) Benard Tsagli, 39, soldier at the Quarter Master Stores of the 37 Military Hospital, Lance Corporal Samuel Asamoah, 33, of the Kasoa Police Station, in the Central Region, and Crosby Ofori Danso, 41, the civilian.

Cpl Tsagli and Lance Cpl Asamoah are reported to be on interdiction and facing service enquiries for similar robberies in Accra and its environs.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the acting Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Boadu-Peprah, told journalists at a press conference, in Accra yesterday.

He said the two security personnel (suspects) were currently on court bail for a similar crime.

A taxi driver, identified as Abukabar Saddiq, whose cab the suspects used for the robbery, told the Ghanaian Timesthat on April 26, 2019, when he was driving his taxi, the suspects introduced themselves as security officials, who needed his services to enable them arrest a suspect.

Mr Saddiq said on reaching a place at Nima, in Accra, the suspects saw a man identified as Baba Imoro, coming out from a bank, and signalled him (driver) that the man was the suspect.

Mr Saddiq said when the victim approached the taxi, the suspects seized and put the victim into the vehicle and sped off to Nkrumah Flats, and took the GH¢2,500 from Imoro, and pushed him from the cab.

The taxi driver said the suspects later pointed a gun and knife at him and one of them took over the steering wheel, and drove to Gbawe Zero area.

Mr Saddiq said at Gbawe the suspects took away some documents, including a paper on which his telephone number was written from him, and handed over his vehicle to him, and bolted.

Saddiq said he reported the incident to the police, adding that the suspects later called him on his phone on May 1, and told him they were going for another robbery at Cape Coast, and that they would hire his car for the operation for high fare, and he obliged.

The driver said he reported this case to the police and they lured the suspects and arrested them at Weija.