Ghana: MTN Goes Public With Customer Care

MTN Ghana, is making good its promise to make 2019 a 'Year of the Customer' as it takes customer care to the doorsteps of its numerous clients.

The company virtually brought services provided at its various offices to Adum, the heart of the central business district (CBD) in Kumasi, during a public outreach programme, where hundreds of customers were served.

Over 100 agents were on hand to attend to the customers in the outdoor event, with music being played in the background, to entertain them.

New products and services including the mobile Wi-Fi box known as turbonet, which is currently being piloted were introduced to the customers.

Mr Charles Osei Akoto, Acting Manager of the Northern Sector, said MTN believed that customers were the driving force of the company and that the company would be out of business without them.

He said the outreach programme was to bring its customer care closer to the customers in fulfilment of the company's declaration that 2019 is the year of the customer.

As a company with the largest share of the telecommunication market in Ghana, he noted, that MTN was passionate about satisfying customer expectations hence the initiative to provide them with convenient customer care.

He said the exercise would also enable the company to pick up public feedback about its products and services as a means to serve them better.

He blamed recent network interruptions on fibre cuts and not equipment failures and urged customers to bear with the company, as it took steps to address the problem which is largely due to road construction.