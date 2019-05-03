Ghana: Dangme Rural Bank Supports Nene Benta Education Fund, PWDs

Prampram — Dangme Rural Bank (DRB) as part of its corporate social responsibility has donated 5,000 branded exercise books to the Nene Atsure Benta III Educational Fund.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday, the Chairman of DRB, Nene Affum Kaafra III, presenting the items to the children of the late Mankralo of Prampram Traditional Council (PTC) noted that last year Nene Atsure Benta III presented a proposal setting up an educational fund to support needy children in his catchment area, to the bank for assistance.

He said the board of the bank accepted the proposal and branded exercise books for the project, "but soon after we heard about the untimely death of the Mankralo of PTC and therefore suspended the presentation till today."

Receiving the books, Serenius U. Nartey, one of the sons of the Mankralo on behalf of his siblings and the family thanked the bank for the gesture and promised that the books would be given to basic schools in the area as intended by their father.

He said it was their father's wish to support needy but brilliant children in the Prampram Traditional Area to develop their potential so that they could contribute to development of the area in future.

In a related development the bank presented a computer with accessories and an undisclosed amount of money to Naomi Attipoe, a visually-impaired student at the University of Education Winneba and supported Irene Tetteh, a woman living with disability with an undisclosed amount to set up a bead making business at Dawhenya.