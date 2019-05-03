Ghana: 55 Senior Police Officers Upgrade Skills

Winneba — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Appeatu, has urged senior officers of the service to be mindful of the high expectations of the public who, he said, are expecting creative and innovative ways of dealing with security threats in the country.

He explained that, as officers, they were to lead the fight against armed robbery, illegal mining (galamsey), cybercrime, internet fraud, and mob justice, among others.

Mr Asante-Apeatu gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf by Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Director of Police Operations, at the graduation ceremony for officers of Senior Command Course Seven held at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College here in Winneba.

Fifty-five senior police officers, made up of seven females and 48 males, passed out during the ceremony.

In all, 819 senior police officers had so far been trained at the Command and Staff College since its inception in 2013.

Mr Asante-Apeatu stated that for the officers to meet the changing trends, they must thoroughly familiarise themselves with the revised Police Service Instruction together with its comprehensive communication strategy and make reference to them when necessary.

Giving further explanation, he stated that the two documents were designed to ensure cordial relationship between the Police Service and the public.

That, the IGP noted, was designed as a way of increasing accountability as well as promoting community safety if well utilised.

"My advice to you is that, as long as you remain police officers, do not let these documents depart from you. Continue to study them and teach your subordinates. Above all, let these documents guide you in the performance of your Police duties," he advised the officers.

According to the IGP, the recent review of the Service Instruction was necessary to address challenges of the Service and to accelerate it into a world-class Police Service.

Mr Asante-Apeatu also indicated that, the training was important to help sharpen the analytical and decision making skills and as well equip officers with requisite competencies to deal with upsurge in political vigilantism, kidnapping and physical attacks on police officers.

He urged all senior officers to implement operational strategies that would enable them to deal with such challenges.

"Let the training you have received come to play in your efforts to prevent and detect crime," he said.

Mr Asante-Apeatu further expressed the commitment of the Police administration in eliminating all forms of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct among police personnel in the country, saying, "We will not allow the indiscretions of few miscreant officers to mar efforts at raising the image of the Service".

In an address, the acting Commandant of the Command and Staff College, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oscar Kofi Amevenku, indicated that, the officers as part of the training were exposed to a number of issues that would make them effective in the discharge of their duties.

He explained that, they acquired knowledge and expertise in Service writing, police operational strategies, police investigation, emerging security issues, leadership, police management and managing the media.

He expressed optimism that the core values of discipline, integrity, competence of character and professionalism, would guide the personnel in achieving laurels for themselves, the Police Service and the country as a whole.

The Course Senior Student, Chief Superintendent of Police, Brown Mercy Wilson, in her valedictory address, noted that the training would enable them to handle their duties with professionalism as they were exposed to a number of strategies aimed at enhancing their professional competencies.