Ghana: ﻿Kasapreko Company Reiterates Commitment to Reducing Unemployment ... Commends Asantehene On 20th Anniversary

Kasapreko Company Limited, one of the leading and successful beverage producing companies in Ghana has celebrated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene on his 20 years reign on the Golden Stool with a pledge to continue to contribute its quota to reducing unemployment in the country.

Mr Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director of the company in an interview after calling on the Asantehene said that as part of the effort to reduce unemployment in Ghana, Kasapreko Company Limited is building an ultra modern $20 million factory in Kumasi Tanoso, under the One District One Factory initiative of the government of Ghana.

According to the commercial director, this would grant employment to over 500 residents in and beyond Asanteman.

Today Kasapreko Company Limited has products sold worldwide under a variety of brands in the Bitters, Whisky, Gin, Liqueur, Brandy and Wine drinks categories.

Mr Gerald Bonsu stressed on the quality and authenticity of their products which had received ISO Certification and hence global recognition.

The anniversary also coincides with 20 years Alomo Bitters was introduced on the market.

The company donated their flagship brand Alomo Bitters and other quality brands including Soft drinks, Water, Wine and Whisky to his Majesty the Asantehene.