Ghana: 58th Annual Synod of Methodist Church of Accra Diocese Opens in Accra

The 58th annual synod of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has opened with a call on politicians to end political violence in the country.

The synod seeks to engage members of the church and various stakeholders to deliberate on issues that drive forward the developmental agenda of the church and the country.

Speaking at the opening yesterday in Accra, the Bishop of the Accra Diocese, Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey noted that the church had witnessed violence in the country during the last quarter of 2018 and called on political leaders to ensure peace in the country.

He said the 2020 election was approaching and various forms of violence could increase if religious and educational bodies do not beef up actions against the act.

Rev Osabutey urged the citizenry to be circumspect with their utterances, adding that "there is no need for verbal violence because it will turn into physical violence that can ignite war".

Quoting the bible to rebut violence, he stated that "those who kill with the sword will die by the same sword" and advised politicians not to intimidate people into voting for them just to satisfy their own whims.

He advised that the church should not be seen as an association but should be seen as the body of God which needed to grow the spirit of mankind for them to walk in the perfect will of God.

Touching on their 2019 theme, 'Making disciples of all nations', he observed that to be a disciple is to win souls for Christ, hence the church had set up an ultra modern television station dubbed 'Wesleyan TV' to reach masses.

Rev Osabutey urged societies and circuits to intensify education on sustainable development goals, female genital mutilation and child trafficking.

He called on citizens to work towards the African Union Agenda 2063 to achieve a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The Bishop indicated that good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and rule of law would develop the country in the right direction.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) lauded the church for their continuous effort in creating an enabling environment for the citizenry.

Citing some of the key achievements of the church, he mentioned that the Methodist University College over the years absorbed students who could not gain admission to the public university, saying it has reduced the burden on the government.

He also called on the citizens to join hands with his outfit to eradicate environmental degradation and also improve sanitation, adding that "this will eliminate communicable diseases because cleanliness is next to godliness".