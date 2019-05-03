Ghana: UK Based Rugby Player Donates Items to National Female Team

As part of her efforts to support Ghana rugby at the grassroots level, a U.K. based rugby player Zainab Alema has donated rugby equipment to the national female rugby team in Accra.

In a project called "studs in the mud," Zainab has secured brand new firm ground rugby boots using money donated by individuals including rugby fans, friends and family and her club in the UK.

According to her, the project also aims to instill rugby values in children in some selected schools.

At a brief ceremony at the Ghana rugby office, Zainab presented 18 new boots, eight used balls, 42 HSBC shirts, a ball pump and 32 bibs to the national female team.

Receiving the equipment, Women's Rugby Development Officer Rafatu Inusah thanked Zainab for the donation and presented a national team jersey to Zainab.

In an interview, Zainab said it was her personal aim to change perceptions about women in rugby through the project.

"My aim is to send a message to women that they can play sports whilst living their normal lives. Sports is good for the body and mind and I want people to identify with me and have the belief they can play too."

Meanwhile, as part of her outreach to give back to society, Zainab last donated some equipment to the Kanda Cluster of Government Schools and the Aggrey Memorial International Schools.

Ghana won her first major trophy in rugby after securing the 2018 Africa Bronze Cup on home soil in 2018. The Eagles are scheduled to take part in the 2019 Rugby Africa international tournament after being promoted to the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup.