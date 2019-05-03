Cameroon: LFPC-Laliga Partnership - Spanish Laliga Launches Activities

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding took place in Yaounde yesterday May 2, 2019.

The Cameroon Professional Football League signed a partnership deal with the Spanish Laliga in Yaounde yesterday May 2, 2019. This was during a press conference granted by the LFPC in Yaounde. The Memorandum of Understanding which marks the launch of activities of Laliga includes among other things training for coaches.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League, General Pierre Semengue said the partnership agree ment is a win-win agreement. He said the agreement was signed in 2018 and the LFPC needed time for things to begin effectively. Yesterday's meeting was the third phase of the partnership agreement.

The aim was to have an exchange with coaches, club presidents and Laliga to understand the needs of the technical staff before the training course in August this year. The coaches will be trained by experts from Spain. The First Secretary General of the Spanish Embassy to Cameroon, Pablo Morena said Spain and Cameroon have many things in common mostly football. He said he believes Laliga is the best partner that Cameroon can find in the area of sports.

He said Cameroon must be able to enjoy all the possibilities that Laliga offers and he is sure that Laliga and Cameroon will try to implement all the aspects of the agreement to benefit from all the possibilities of the partnership agreement. The Delegate of Liga Cameroon, Trésor Penkou said Laliga is in Cameroon to begin with its activities and he thinks the best way to begin is with a training programme for coaches because they are the treasure of football as they work for the development of talents and the game of football. Also, the visit of Spanish experts in Cameroon will help change certain things and the coaches will benefit from the methodology of Laliga.