Cameroon: "We Hope to Extend Campaigns to Villages"

Professor Jean Marie Kasia, General Manager, Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH).

What should women know exactly about Cervical and Breast cancers?

Women should know that cervical or breast cancers are the most common gynaecological cancers in our environment. Women also need to know that they can carry out screening and detect earlier cervical and breast cancers. Today, if someone has an early cervical dysplasia or early breast cancers, it can be treated here at CHRACERH and no more traces will be heard or seen about these cancers. It is important for women to know the causes of these cancers and how it can be prevented and treated.

What are the causes of these cancers?

Most cervical cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The virus is transmitted through sexual contact. By such, women can prevent cervical cancer by practising safe sex. Most women's bodies are able to fight HPV infection. But sometimes the virus leads to cancer. Women are also at higher risk if they smoke, have had many children, use birth control pills for a long time, or have HIV infection. It is difficult to know the cause of breast cancer because the exact cause remains unclear. But some risk factors make it more likely. If it is a hereditary problem, it can be transmitted. As such, if a close relative has or has had, breast cancer, the risk is higher. There are conditions that can lead to breast cancer such as pesticides. But scientific studies are still going on to prove this. Hence, it is dangerous to say people should not eat vegetable.

How cost-effective is the treatment of these cancers at CHRACERH?

Many people have the impression that handling cancer-related cases at CHRACERH is expensive. I term this "rumours". People need to come to the hospital and consult doctors to have their problem treated. Talking about gynaecological problems, the Head of State and his wife have put up CHRACERH, dedicated to women, to handle all gynaecological problems at very moderate prices. People should stop listening to what is said in the neighbourhoods. Some people think the hos pital is dedicated only to women who have fertility problems. This is a lie. The hospital is dedicated to handling all the health problems a woman can have at affordable prices. Besides such cancer campaigns, during our daily consultations in the hospital, we carry out daily screening of all types of cancers. But our main objective is to go to villages, 100 km away from the hospital to carry out such campaigns. It is in such areas that we fine women with advanced stages of breast and cervical cancers. We also treat such patients surgically or chemotherapy wise. But when it comes to radiotherapy, we send them to hospitals that have the equipment. But our policy makers have given us instruction to acquire the equipment for radio-therapy.