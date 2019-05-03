Cameroon: Fighting Climate Change - Government Evaluates, Documents Road Covered

This was during a workshop in Yaounde on May 2

The Ministry of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development (MINEPDED) has held a workshop in Yaounde to develop the Third National Communication on Climate Change and a Biennial Updated Report. Minister Hele Pierre opened the workshop in Yaounde on April 2. The National Communication on Climate Change is a document prepared after every four years and divided into five parts.

It presents the situation of climate change in the country, the quantity of green house gasses produced by each sector of the economy, the impact of climate change on different sectors of the economy and the different strategies and orientation put in place by the country to fight climate change. The biennial report is prepared after every two years on greenhouse gasses. Government is under the obligation to put these two documents together and present them to the international community as instituted by the United Nations.

Minister Hele Pierre disclosed that Cameroon obtains assistance from the Global Environment Fund through the United Nations Environment Programme in order to be able to prepare the documents. The country has so far grabbed circa FCFA 426 million from the Fund to finance the activity worth FCFA576. The remaining FCFA 150 million was disbursed from state coffers.

Participants were reminded of the negative impacts of climate change on socio-economic development, especially on agriculture, energy, industries and health Citing the road covered so far by Cameroon in the fight against the phenomenon, Prof Amougou Joseph of the Ministry of Environment noted that the country has among other things, ratified the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement with a commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions by 32 per cent by 2035. He also cited the production of documents that show the policies, strategies and programmes being put in place including a document on climate change adaptation, the first two national communications and the REDD+ strategy.

"One of the great initiatives government has taken at the institutional level is the creation of the National Observatory on Climate Change. The Observatory produces regular bulletins with forecast on seasonal climatic conditions to facilitate adaptation activities in the different sectors of the economy. The Observatory has also produced the first national agricultural calendar so that farmers can know how and when to carry out their activities," he said