Liberia: ANC Declares Saturday 'D-Day' to Elect New Corp of Officers

Authorities of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) have declared Saturday, May 4, 2019 as one of those very important days in their history as delegates will elect a new corp of officers to take the party to the next general and presidential elections in 2023, a release said.

According to the release, ANC's present political leader and former standard bearer, Alexander Benedict Cummings, said those expected to be elected in Ganta, Nimba County, will be the national executive committee members, who will take the party to the next national elections.

The ANC is one of the four opposition political parties working together. It said hundreds of their stalwarts, auxiliary groups and well-wishers have converged in Ganta for what party hierarchy terms as a "critical political decider" in view of the enormous task ahead.

"The ANC is also expected to elect a political leader whose leadership will set the tone for a progressive political direction of the party amid Liberia's turbulent moment," the release said.

Party officials say tomorrow's event is indeed the 'D-Day' for the new political leadership, who will present their respective platforms containing the true and best alternative Liberia can count on, "if the nation must rise again to make the dreams of Liberians alive, thereby putting smiles to their faces," the party said.

Meanwhile, reports from Ganta so far say, the ANC euphoria and momentum has gripped the this Liberian bustling commercial city that people are seen in pocket of groups discussing the party's crucial national convention.