Zimbabwe: Team Zim UK Homecoming Tour Begins

TEAM Zimbabwe UK homecoming tour begins this afternoon with a date against Premiership side Chapungu at Gweru Hospital grounds.

The final batch of the team, featuring mainly Under-23 players, arrived in the country on Wednesday ahead of a series of friendly matches, starting this afternoon.

The team consists of Zimbabwean players who are plying their trade in the Diaspora.

With such players as Tendayi Darikwa and Alec Mudimu playing a key role in the Warriors' 2019 AFCON qualifying cause, after being introduced to the team by the Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive, Marshal Gore, there is hope the national team coaches will be able to identify some players during this tour.

Trevor Mazhande is coaching the team with former Chapungu midfielder, Kennedy Chihuri, coming in as the technical director.

"We arrived at this arrangement after some painstaking effort to try and bring the team in the country," said Gore.

"We are happy that we have finally managed to fulfil our dream to bring Team Zimbabwe UK here.

"Having already been involved in the bringing in of such players like Alec Mudimu and Tendayi Darikwa to come and play for the national team, we thought there could be even more talent which could be harnessed for the benefit of the national teams at all levels.

"We hope this homecoming tour will provide a window for the national team coaches to identify those players they want to work with in future.

"Some of the players we have brought already have Zimbabwean passports while others are in the process of acquiring theirs."

The team is scheduled to curtain-raise the Premiership derby between CAPS United and Harare City at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday when they engage the Under-21 Challenge League Select.

Chad Abrahams, who left the country in 2005, will be captaining the team which also has, in its ranks. former Cambridge United star Farai Mutsvunguma.

The team will wrap up their tour on May 13.

They are also expected to visit areas like Wedza, Chimanimani, Great Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls.