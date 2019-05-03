South Africa: DA's Campaign 'Outranks Even Those of Firmly Established Democracies' - Solly Malatsi

There are just days to go until South Africans elect the new governing party and the DA - which the governing party has labelled opportunistic - believes that it has run a positive campaign.

On Thursday evening, the party put a digital billboard up at Luthuli House. It included a picture of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary general Ace Magashule as well as the slogan: "Let's grow corruption together".

The party also came under fire from smaller parties after it broadcast a radio advertisement that discouraged voters from voting for smaller parties.

Earlier in the year, family members of victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy lambasted the party for including the names of the victims on a billboard without full consent.

The family members and suspected ANC supporters tore down the billboard. In addition, the public criticised the party for its automated phone calls.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party ran a well-organised and intense campaign and added that 22 priority campaigns were meticulously co-ordinated and executed.

He said South African campaigns were evolving and new methods and technologies, which included SMSes and phone calls had to be used.

"We are therefore happy to state that in many instances, we have run a campaign which outranks even those of firmly established democracies... "

Malasti explained the party had to hold the governing party accountable robustly.

Communications director Siviwe Gwarube said it was important to showcase that South Africa was on the tip of a knife's edge.

"Every single indicator that we have is showing us we are in serious trouble and we are at a crossroads and at the helm of this is the ANC that has literally led us to this point. It was important for us to showcase this."

Gwarube said the party had to deliver its offer and its five key strategic plans. The party will hold its final rally on Saturday in Dobsonville, Soweto. At least 30 000 supporters are expected.

Source: News24