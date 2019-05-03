3 May 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Motor Vehicle

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On 2019-05-02 at about 12:15 there was a complaint of Theft of motor vehicle that was stolen at Wierdapark shopping centre where by the Security from the Centre spotted someone stealing the vehicle and informed the owner who called the Police for assistance.

The vehicle's description were circulated upon which the vehicle was recovered at Broadway East in Valhalla where the complaint pointed out his vehicle, a Grey Mercedes Benz and the suspect was arrested.

Case of Possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle was opened for investigation.

A 33-year-old suspect will appear at Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

The Station Commander, Colonel Sammuel Makama thanked the Police members, Security officials and the Community for assisting each other in apprehending the suspect.

South Africa

Caster Semenya to Run Last Race Over 800m in Doha

Caster Semenya will take to the track at the season's first Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday night for her last… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.