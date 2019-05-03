South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Suspected Stolen Motor Vehicle

press release

On 2019-05-02 at about 12:15 there was a complaint of Theft of motor vehicle that was stolen at Wierdapark shopping centre where by the Security from the Centre spotted someone stealing the vehicle and informed the owner who called the Police for assistance.

The vehicle's description were circulated upon which the vehicle was recovered at Broadway East in Valhalla where the complaint pointed out his vehicle, a Grey Mercedes Benz and the suspect was arrested.

Case of Possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle was opened for investigation.

A 33-year-old suspect will appear at Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

The Station Commander, Colonel Sammuel Makama thanked the Police members, Security officials and the Community for assisting each other in apprehending the suspect.