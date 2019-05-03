Malawi: Chitipa Technical College Constructed With World Bank Support Ready for Commissioning

Technical, Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) says Kasama Community Technical College in Chitipa is ready for commissioning.

According to Teveta, President Peter Mutharika is expected to officially open the college which was constructed by students from Ngara Community Technical College.

College principal William Simbeye said the opening will coincide with the graduation of 158 students who underwent such trades as plumbing, bricklaying, electrical installation and electronics and carpentry since 2016.

"Currently, the college is offering eight trades where we provide on-job training for students from the community around the institution as well as other formal learners.

Those studying bricklaying, carpentry and joinery and plumbing are the ones who constructed the college through attachments," he said.

In his remarks, the institution's site agent Macfarlene Mlenga, said the college was constructed using soil stabilised blocks to avoid degrading the environment.

Kasama Community Technical College was constructed with financial support from the World Bank.

Government is constructing community technical colleges nationwide to enable the youth to acquire technical skills for self-employment.