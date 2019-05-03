Tanzania: Sports Stakeholders Mourn Mengi

Dar es Salaam — Sports stakeholders in the country are mourning the demise of the IPP Group of Companies Chairman, Reginald Mengi.

Mengi, who died yesterday in Dubai, was the patron of the National U-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys. In the 1990s, the late Mengi served as the Chairman of the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, development committee and was at the forefront of transforming one of the giant soccer teams in the country, Young Africans.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Secretary General Inviolata Itatiro said the death of Mengi is a big blow to sports development in the country as he promoted swimming through IPP Media.

"We are very sad for his demise as we join this difficult moment," said Inviolata. Another sports stakeholder Subhash Patel of Motisun Group joined other sports communities to mourn the late Mengi. Patel said he met Mengi in various occasions and recently they were together in Afcon's U-17 finals hosted in the country.

"I was one of the supporters of Afcon and the late Mengi was the patron of our U-17 team. I felt proud of meeting the late Mengi in football matters," said Subhash.

Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia said the death of Mengi is a big blow for football stakeholders. "Last year we appointed him as the Serengeti Boys patron and he did a lot for the team. We will do something to remember him," said Karia.