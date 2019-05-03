Tanzania: Yanga Beat Prisons to Stay On Top

Dar es Salaam — Two goals scored by Congolese players, Papy Kambamba Tshishimbi and Heritier Makambo were enough for the football giant in the country, Young Africans, to record 2-1 victory against visiting Tanzania Prisons in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

The match at the Uhuru Stadium was closely contested and Tshishimbi scored in the 23rd following a good pass from his team captain, Ibrahim Ajibu while Makambo scored in the 66th after a good combination between Ibrahim Ajibu, Mrisho Ngassa and Paul Godfrey who created the pass for the scorer.

Makambo's goal makes him tie with Salum Aiyee of Mwadui FC of Shinyanga Region and Simba's Meddie Kagere at the summit of the golden boot race.

The trio has so far scored 16 goals. Simba captain, John Bocco has so far scored 14 goals while Saidi Dilunga of Ruvu Shooting and Eliud Ambokile who played for Mbeya City, have each scored 10 goals. Tanzania Prisons goal was scored by Ismail Kada in the 32nd following the defence mixed up after a corner kick from Salum Kimenya.

The victory takes leaders Yanga's points to 80 points from 34 matches. The points are eight adrift of the second placed Simba who play today against Mbeya City at the CCM's Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

It was not an easy match for Yanga to win against Tanzania Prisons who played well, but wasted many clear scoring chances.

Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera hailed his players for the victory despite a strong opposition from Tanzania Prisons.

"We are still in the race for the title and I commend my players for recording another victory. We will fight until the last match as our aim is to win the trophy," said Zahera. He said the title is still open and any team among the three can win it.

Meanwhile, the league continues today in five different venues. The defending champions, Simba, will be playing away at the Sokoine Stadium against Mbeya City while the third placed Azam FC will also be away against Stand United at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga Region. Simba need victory in the encounter in order to close the gap on the leaders.

The Msimbazi Street giants are now placed second with 72 points from 28 matches. Azam FC sit third with 66 points from 33 matches.

Ruvu Shooting will host JKT Tanzania in another exciting encounter at the Mabatini ground in Coast Region.

The match is unpredictable as Ruvu Shooting need victory in order to avoid suffering relegation. The team is placed 19th with 38 points from 33 matches.

JKT Tanzania also need victory in order to get the assurance of avoiding relegation.

JKT Tanzania are in the 13th position with 39 points from 33 points. Other matches set for today are Singida United against Mtibwa Sugar at the Namfua Stadium in Singida Region and Alliance FC hosting Kagera Sugar at the Nyamagana ground.

Other two matches will be held tomorrow whereby KMC will host Mwadui FC at the Uhuru Stadium while Mbao FC will host Ndanda at the Nyamagana Stadium.