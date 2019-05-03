3 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stakeholders Fault New Mining Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elias Msuya

Dar es Salaam — Stakeholders have already noted loopholes in the latest mining legislation, and are calling upon the government to meet with the mining companies to resolve the situation.

This has come about following the extensive amendments made to the Mining Act, (Act No. 14 of 2010), Cap.123 of the Laws of Tanzania (the Mining Act) as amended in 2017.

Among other things, the amendments empower the government to own not less than 16 per cent non-dilutable free-carried interest shares in the capital of a mining firms. It also says that the government can, with time, acquire up to 50 per cent of a mining firm.

However, the Tanganyika Law Society president, Dr Rugemelza Nshala, says the law has failed to address the previous mining contracts which are the key source of the resource curse.

"Of course, the 2017 mining law is appropriate. But, how do we address previous mining contracts? We've never had a participatory procedure that enables writing of mining legislation which would benefit the country," he said.

He said extant mining contracts cannot be revoked, and in case of a dispute, the companies are not bound by local court decisions.

However, Minerals minister Dotto Biteko told The Citizen recently that the new law was considered to be the best solution to challenges in the mining industry.

"Those who think that the law cannot be implemented are wrong. It will bring positive changes that we were unable to attain in the past," he said, noting that, in testament to the practicability of the laws, three foreign investors will soon invest over $300 million (about Sh700 billion) in the mining sector.

Tanzania

Tributes Flow for Fallen Mengi

Tanzanians have paid tributes to business mogul Reginald Mengi, who died in Dubai, describing his demise as a loss to… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.