Tanzania: Magufuli Blasts 'Indifferent' Officials

Dar es Salaam — President Magufuli has expressed his abhorrence over some officials and executives who are still indifferent to people's problems.

The president, made the remark during his official tour of Mbeya Region where he has been holding public rallies and listening to people's challenges, which need immediate intervention.

At his Mbarali town rally yesterday, the President was unimpressed by complaints, which should have been solved at the local, district or regional level.

Some of these challenges, which were raised in Mbarali, include corruption in the local and municipal governments, land grabbing, frequent power cuts, unfair and illegal levies imposed on smallholder farmers by local authorities and lack of running water services in most of the town's villages.

After reading a note presented to him, President Magufuli's facial expression showed that he was disappointed and his tone said it all.

"All these problems cannot be solved by the President [alone]," said President Magufuli in a low tone.

"I reiterate my call to officials and other executives to deal with these challenges."

President Magufuli said his executives may pit the citizens against him and his administration, something which he vowed to deal with.

"I say this because I have been elected by the poor people of this country," he said. "I could not be your President if you did not vote for me," he said.

"That's why I am determined to serve the people with vigour. No wonder I have been aggressive in combating corruption and all forms of malpractice."

The President added: "Corruption is a single major factor, which has caused our development to move a snail's pace."

He said he will not get tired of going around the country and listening to people's challenges, promising to continue to do so alongside his ministers so that the government can deal with the issues aptly.

"We have so far been successful to reach where we are [in terms of development] because we have chosen to be self-reliant," he noted. "This growth of economy is because of you [the people]."