3 May 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: NCR Issues Stern Warning to Credit Providers

Tagged:

Related Topics

With elections fast approaching, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) is urging credit providers to desist from retaining consumers' cards and identity documents.

"As we head towards elections, all credit providers are instructed to desist from retaining consumers' cards and identity documents and should return them to the owners," said the NCR on Friday.

This as South Africa's 26.7 million registered voters are anticipated to cast their ballot in the National and Provincial Elections on 8 May.

The credit regulator, which is an entity of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), urged all consumers whose bank cards, South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards and identity documents, which were taken by credit providers to collect them.

In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), it is illegal and also a criminal offence for credit providers to retain any consumer instruments such as identity documents, bank and SASSA cards as a way to enforce credit agreements.

The regulator further appealed to consumers to report such matters to their local South African Police Service (SAPS) and the NCR.

"Consumers must avoid credit providers who require them to hand over their identity documents or cards before they get credit as this is usually coupled with reckless lending and overcharging."

Between January to March of this year, the NCR conducted six raids together with the SAPS, where five criminal cases were opened.

During these raids 411 bank, SASSA cards and 37 consumer instruments (identity documents, passports and driver's licenses) were seized.

The NCR, which was established under the National Credit Act, is responsible for the regulation of the South African credit industry. It called on South Africans to make use of its registered debt counsellors.

South Africa

Caster Semenya to Run Last Race Over 800m in Doha

Caster Semenya will take to the track at the season's first Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday night for her last… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.