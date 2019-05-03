South Africa: Zondo Asks If Corruption Allegations Against SAPS Colonel Are Being Dealt With

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants to know if anything has been done by the police in relation to allegations of corruption and bribery against Colonel Navin Madhoe, who is still actively on duty.

Zondo, who chairs the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, kicked off proceedings on Friday by stating that he had heard evidence that suggests that Madhoe "may be guilty of corruption, that he may have been guilty of bribery or attempted bribery".

"I have heard that it appears that not much has been done over many years in regard to the allegation against him in relation to bribery, and that includes in terms of internal disciplinary matters within SAPS," Zondo said.

Zondo said, if not much had been done with regards to the allegations, then it would be a matter of "grave concern".

"But I am not at this stage... I am not the person at this stage to say whether he (Madhoe) should or should not be there at work. Somebody within SAPS should look into the matter and take such decision as dictated by the law and policies of SAPS.

"Whether somebody has already looked into the matter and came to a decision that nothing should be done, I don't know, but I would like to know whether anything has been done and, if so, what it is," he said.

Zondo said the issues should be brought to the attention of senior authorities within SAPS.

He also said there were suggestions that, as part of what was happening during the "relevant time", officers who were doing their jobs by investigating corruption were being victimised.

On Thursday, Booysen testified that a memorandum that spelt out a decision that Madhoe, and businessman Thoshan Panday should not be prosecuted was an attack on him.

The memo referred to was from Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, advocate Moipone Noko.

Booysen said the memorandum made him look like an accused person.

"I would have at least expected her to give me an opportunity to state my case," he testified.

In the memorandum, which was read out at the inquiry, Noko cited a "lack of reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution" and "agendas among the parties" as reasons for the withdrawal of the charges.

Controversial Umhlanga businessman, Panday, and Madhoe were charged with corruption for allegedly attempting to bribe Booysen in 2011 with R2m to backdate a report on an investigation into accommodation tenders worth R60m, News24 earlier reported.

