Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Slams MDC-a Plot

Zanu — PF yesterday slammed the opposition MDC-Alliance for trying to foment violence and anarchy in the country by calling for illegal demonstrations, warning the party that Government would not stand lawlessness.

In a statement, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo reminded the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa that the economic challenges they were using as a basis for the demonstrations were spawned by sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe at the behest of the opposition.

Cde Khaya Moyo's statement comes in the wake of a call for an illegal demonstration by Mr Chamisa while addressing hundreds of people who attended Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare to commemorate a Workers' Day organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

"The same careless statements threatening violence and impunity were also reinforced by the ZCTU leadership at the same forum. These careless statements are not taken lightly especially coming from the pronouncement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture Minister Cain Mathema which disclosed the ulterior motives and intentions by these regime change agents who are making the country ungovernable," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said the statements by Mr Chamisa were reminiscent of their action during the August 1, 2018 violence and the January 14 violent scourge that led to death of people and left a trail of destruction of property.

"Zanu-PF wishes to inform the nation that these threats will not be tolerated as corrective action is already being taken by the appropriate security organs of the State with a view to ensuring that peace and harmony is experienced eternally in the country," said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He commended the Government for its concerted efforts to review downwards the recent astronomical increases in prices of basic commodities notably bread, sugar, mealie-meal and cooking oil among a host of others which had the effect of eroding the workers' earnings.

"Given the urgency with which the Government is seized with this matter, it is only immature and irresponsible for anyone to ponder to cause unrest in the country over a matter being resolved.

"Zanu-PF will not stand and watch innocent citizens being used for political expedience under its watch. The law will indeed take its course on those found wanting in that regard," he said.

"Instead, the party advises those with any form of grievances to follow the dictates of our Constitution with a view to amicably solving any disputes which might be confronting our nation."

He reminded Mr Chamisa that economic challenges facing the country could not be solved by demonstrations which described as misguided.

"It must be recalled that the current economic environment is a direct result of the illegal sanctions which were lobbied for by the MDC political party," said Cde Khaya Moyo.