Mozambique: After the Cyclone, Cholera Hits Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Following the passage of cyclone Kenneth last week, cholera has appeared in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the health authorities, cited by the independent television station STV, since the cyclone struck, on 25 April, 14 cases of cholera have been diagnosed, mostly in the provincial capital, Pemba.

The Cabo Delgado provincial health director, Anastacia Lidimo, told reporters that 13 samples were taken in Pemba, and 11 tested positive for cholera. A further three cases of cholera were diagnosed in Mecufi district.

Lidimo said that in the accommodation centres established to shelter cyclone victims, there have been 69 cases of diarrhoeal diseases. Most of these were in the centres set up in Pemba.

Lidimo stressed that the health sector is prepared to deal with the situation. "What is happening was to be expected", she said, "because there are a large number of people in the accommodation centres, and the hygiene and sanitation isn't the best. We were already prepared to respond to this".

She added that so far no deaths have been reported, either from cholera, or from any other diarrhoeal disease.

Meanwhile, life is beginning to return to normal in Macomia, the district worst hit by the cyclone. The publicly owned electricity company, EDM, has restored the power supply in Macomia town.

EDM delegate Antonio Marrunganhe, said the cyclone damage affected 23 kilometres of low voltage and eight kilometres of medium voltage transmission lines. "Since Saturday, we're managed to restore the medium voltage lines", he said. "We're working on the other restoration now, and soon it will all be complete".

There is only one filling station in the district. It was damaged in the cyclone, but is now working again. One of the commercial banks, the BCI, has resumed its services at a minimal level, by providing a mobile ATM from which clients can withdraw money.