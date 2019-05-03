Mozambique: Ojm Reiterates Support for Nyusi

Maputo — The Mozambican Youth Organisation (OJM), the youth wing of the ruling Frelimo Party, on Thursday reiterated its unconditional support for the Frelimo candidate, incumbent President Filipe Nyusi, in the presidential elections scheduled for 15 October.

Speaking in the Maputo municipal district of Katembe, at a meeting of the OJM Central Committee, the OJM general secretary, Mety Gondola, reiterated that the organisation was fully behind the decision taken by the 11th Frelimo Congress, in October 2017, to run Nyusi for a second term of office.

"We youths of Frelimo are with the leadership of the party", declared Gondola. "We youths of Frelimo have our candidate, who is Filipe Nyusi. We youths of Frelimo accept the decision of the 11th Congress".

Speaking in his capacity as president of Frelimo, Nyusi told the closing session of the meeting that the OJM must remain focused on the key tasks of the moment, particularly the need to restore definitive peace to the country.

"Even when we are struck by drought, by economic crisis, by cyclones and floods, by wars and other forms of aggressive violence against us - and you know what they are - we do not yield, and we will not abandon our central focus, which is the restoration of peace, the re-establishment of the economy and keeping the country on the path of development", said Nyusi.

"We are not going to be distracted", he insisted. "If the people come to you and say you're not dealing with peace, you're not working to re-establish the economy, you're not travelling on the path of peace, that means we will not be complying with our agenda".

"So I would not like and don't want to hear that the OJM is losing its focus on restoring peace, re-establishing the economy, and keeping the country on the path of development", declared Nyusi.

He also appealed to the OJM to "remain open to more ideas, and to more young people, so that the organisation can accompany the dynamics of an ever more modern society".