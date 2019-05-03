Mozambique: World Bank Promises More Funds for Cyclone Victims

Photo: cbronline

Maputo — The World Bank announced in Maputo on Friday that it has mobilised over half a billion US dollars in new resources to assist the victims of cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Idai struck the central Mozambican coast on 14 March, but much of the rain it was carrying fell on Zimbabwe and Malawi. Torrential rains in Zimbabwe flowed down the main river valleys into Mozambique, causing floods that compounded the misery of the cyclone victims.

A World Bank press release said the Bank is activating the Crisis Response Window (CRW) of the International Development Association (IDA), the part of the World Bank group that provides soft loans and grants to the poorest countries, to provide 545 million dollars to the three countries affected by Idai.

This is in addition to 150 million dollars made available earlier from existing projects. This brings the total World Bank response to Idai to about 700 million dollars.

World Bank President David Malpass is currently in Mozambique and he visited the cyclone-ravaged city of Beira. Cited in the release, Malpass said "Cyclone Idai has caused catastrophic damage which affected millions of people, and this tragedy has been made worse by cyclone Kenneth" (which hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April).

"The World Bank Group is working in close collaboration with our partners to help the population recover from these terrible storms, to become stronger than before, and to improve countries' resilience to natural disasters", said Malpass.

As the country worst hit by Idai, Mozambique will receive 350 million dollars from the CRW. The funds are to be used to re-establish water supply in the cyclone-hit areas, rebuild public infrastructures, replace damaged crops, help prevent disease, and boost food security, social protection and early warning systems.

Malawi will receive 120 million dollars to restore agricultural livelihoods, rebuild priority infrastructure, and support vigilance against outbreaks of disease.

The release adds that the World Bank will make "an exceptional allocation" of up to 75 million dollars to selected UN agencies to support the Zimbabwean victims of Idai.

The Bank also announced that it is now working with Mozambique and the Comoros to assess and respond to Cyclone Kenneth.