Angola: MCs Unveils National Journalism Award

Luanda — The Ministry of Mass Media (MCS) formally launched Friday the National Journalism Prize / 2018, with the presentation of the members of the jury.

The jury is presided by Manuel Mwanza and also includes Amélia Mendes, Adérito Quizunda, Mariana Ribeiro and Carlos Guimarães.

According to the national director of Information, Rui Vasco, the journalistic works must be delivered from today (03) until August 31.

The competing pieces, in the categories of Press, Radio, Television and Photojournalism, will be analyzed between the months of September and October.

According to Rui Vasco, who spoke in the event referring to the International Day of Press Freedom, these are texts published between January 1 and December 31, 2018.

The announcement of the final results, he said, will be made in November this year.

During the ceremony alluding to May 3 (International Freedom of the Press Day), the National Journalism Award for 2019 was also launched.

In this case, competing works must be delivered between 1 January and 29 February 2020.

The evaluation will be made between March and April 2020, with the prizes being due on 03 May 2020.

The National Journalism Award, implemented in 2008, is a government initiative. It aims to motivate, stimulate and distinguish creativity, valorization of competence, merit and professionalism of national journalists.