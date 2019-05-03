Angola: Minister Reiterates Commitment to Plural Media

Luanda — The minister of Mass Media, João Melo, on Thursday in Luanda reiterated the commitment of his department to keeping permanent focus on creating conditions for the country to have a media system that is free, plural, open, serious, credible and diversified.

João Melo, Angolan Mass Media minister

The government official made this consideration at the opening of a roundtable on "The Role of the Press in the promotion and protection of Human Rights".

In his intervention, he recognised that the country still needs to work harder to obtain better results in the media sector.

"Media is a transversal activity, therefore, we are counting on the support of the whole society. I have the conviction that in 2020 we'll achieve new progress", stressed the Mass Media minister.

On his turn, the secretary of State for Justice, Orlando Fernandes, deemed the celebration of the World Press Freedom Day (March 03) an important imperative for the construction of a plural, democratic and law-abiding society, one that gives primacy to respect for the dignity of the person.

To the Angolan Executive, human rights are seen as a national security matter, which call for the involvement of civil society organisations, since they also function as monitoring bodies.