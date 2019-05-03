Angola: Japan Grants 200 Million Yen Assistance to Angola

Luanda — Angola and Japan have signed a non-reimbursable assistance agreement in Luanda this Friday to implement the country's Health and Economic Development Program, valued at two hundred million Japanese yen (one yen equivalent to 2.8 kwanzas).

Assinatura de Acordo entre Angola e Japão

The aforementioned legal instruments were signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola and Foreign Affairs of Japan, namely Manuel Augusto and Taro Kono.

The Concession and its accrued interest will be used properly by the beneficiary and exclusively for the purchase of goods and services necessary for the implementation of said Program.

At the time, the head of the Japanese diplomacy recognized the advances of bilateral cooperation and the development of a legal framework in order to promote, more and more, the investments of Japanese companies in Angola.

He said that the two countries should further develop their relations, "in the framework of the ongoing internal reforms and Angola and in a positive diplomacy under the leadership of President João Lourenço."

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto highlighted the deepening of relations between Angola and Japan, based on a strategic and reciprocal development partnership.

The head of the Japanese diplomacy, who is on a working visit to Angola, in the framework of strengthening bilateral relations, was already received by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.