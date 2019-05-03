Uganda: My Officers Work With Valid Contracts - IGG

Kampala — The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Justice Irene Mulyagonja, yesterday insisted that none of the officers under her office is working without a valid contract as alleged by a whistleblower in March this year.

In the petition received on March 20, the whistleblowers, claimed some IGG staff were illegally recruited, others were serving in acting capacities, and they accused the inspector of failing to confirm them to their positions.

They noted: "The environment here at the Inspectorate of Government prohibits any staff from addressing their grievances with the system."

However, speaking at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, Justice Mulyagonja, who last month welcomed the investigations by Lt Col Edith Nakalema led Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), insisted that even for any promotion, the affected staff member has to sit for interviews.

"Every employee is legally in office and as a person, who sits on the board and makes these appointments, I know that," she said

Justice Mulyagonja added: "So, if there are any members of staff of the Inspectorate, who expect that they have stayed in acting positions and therefore are going to be promoted just because they are holding those positions which is also not true, then I think they have made a mistake and they need to be advised."

She was addressing journalists to announce to the country that Uganda will host the 9th Commonwealth regional conference for heads of Anti-Corruption agencies in Africa.

The event running under the theme, 'Time to Act: Prevent Corruption for sustainable development', will be held from May 6 to 11 at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Kampala.

Petition

In the petition, the whistleblower alleged that most of the staff in regional offices are in caretaker assignments since the Financial Year 2015/16.

[email protected]